Boston Is Offering Loans to Help Small Businesses Reopen Safely. Here’s How to Apply

Applications will be accepted starting at 5 p.m. Thursday for small businesses in Boston looking to utilize the city's fund to help them reopen safely.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced the $6 million fund Tuesday in an effort to help the city's small businesses reopen safely.

Businesses eligible for the Reopen Boston Fund include those with fewer than 15 employees who work in close proximity, like barber shops and hair salons.

The loan is intended to help businesses purchase partitions, appropriate personal protective equipment along with preparing outdoor spaces.

Each business can apply for up to $2,000. The money will be handed out in three phases concurrent with the states re-opening process.

Businesses must meet certain requirements to qualify, including a location in the city, proof of a complete budget and close-contact with customers. Businesses that can operate from home or online do not qualify.

The city has been hosting webinars to answer questions for business owners. There’s one today at one on the city’s website.

The application process for the Reopen Boston Fund opens tonight at 5 p.m.