Boston is the 5th Rudest City in the U.S., Survey Says

Boston is the fifth rudest city in the country, according to a new survey by Preply.

The survey asked 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. to rank their city's rudeness level on a scale of one to 10, 10 being the rudest. Boston came in fifth, behind Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Memphis, Tennessee, and New York City, New York, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Respondents were also asked about the most common rude behaviors in their city. The rude behavior most likely to be found in Boston? Not slowing down around pedestrians, according to the survey.

The survey also asked takers whether they thought it was locals - people born and raised in their city - or non-locals who were generally ruder. Boston locals ranked second rudest overall - behind Philadelphia.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The authors noted that city-dwellers, who tend to interact with many more people than those in more rural areas, were perceived as ruder, but that rudeness may be a form of "self-preservation."

If you're looking to take a trip somewhere a little more polite, the major cities that were ranked least rude are Austin, Texas, San Diego, California, Fort Worth, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Indianapolis, Indiana.