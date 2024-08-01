Boston issues heat advisory, Worcester opens cooling centers as temps near 90

Mayor Michelle Wu announced a heat advisory for the City of Boston through Saturday, with temperatures expected to approach or even exceed 90 degrees over the next three days.

“With the forecast for the coming days reaching extreme temperatures, we encourage all residents to take time to prepare,” Wu said in a statement. “Staying hydrated, taking breaks from working outside, and paying attention to your health are important steps for ensuring our city remains healthy and cool during this hot and humid period.”

Splash pads will be open at parks and playgrounds throughout the City. Several city pools are open for people to cool off and operating hours can be found at boston.gov/pools. Memberships to all City pools are free. Learn more about how to create a membership and register for a swim session at Boston.gov/BCYF-registration.

Boston Public Library locations are also available for residents to seek relief from the heat. Patrons are always welcome to participate in BPL’s summer programming for kids, teens, and adults.

The City of Worcester also announced that it is activating several cooling centers for residents due to the high heat index expected Thursday and Friday.

Each facility will have water on hand for distribution.

Here's a full list of hours and locations:

Thursday, Aug. 1

Worcester Public Library (Main Branch), 3 Salem Square: 12-5:30 p.m.

Worcester Public Library (Frances Perkins Branch), 470 West Boylston St.: 12-8:30 p.m.

Worcester Senior Center, 128 Providence St.: 12-4:30 p.m.

Worcester 311 Customer Service Center, 799 Main St.: 12-7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 2