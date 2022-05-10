Boston Jobsite Safety: Suffolk Construction Restarts Work After Injuries

Work has restarted at Suffolk Construction sites in Boston, the company said Tuesday, a week after it conducted a voluntary safety review following two incidents that left several workers injured.

All of Suffolk's jobsites were found by Monday to have "complied with applicable safety requirements and were safe to re-open," a company representative said in an email.

"We will continue to aggressively maintain the highest levels of safety on all our jobsites," he added.

Four people were hurt in two separate incidents in as many days in Boston, and Suffolk Construction says work is paused amid a "safety standdown."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Last week saw two incidents in two days at Suffolk jobsites: A collapse at the old Edison Power Plant in South Boston followed by a fall at a building in the South End.

Suffolk Construction had called for a "safety standdown" through at least Friday to reinforce jobsite safety awareness. The company said it evaluated, cleaned and organized jobsites.

"It's unacceptable for the city of Boston to be here with two major incidents," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has said, noting that the city does a lot of checks before issuing construction permits, but whatever comes out of the investigations into these latest incidents will be applied to future projects.

An Occupational Safety and Health Administration representative said Tuesday that its inspections at both sites were ongoing. They may take months to complete.

The Suffolk representative said Tuesday that the company continues "to work closely with OSHA, our demolition trade partner and local authorities to determine the cause of the incident."

A major construction company is putting its work in Boston on hold after four workers were injured at two sites within 24 hours.