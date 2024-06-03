Boston

Boston to kickoff Pride Month with flag raising ceremony

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other city leaders will talk about the city's commitment to equity and equality for all LGBTQ+ communities

By Staff Reports

Boston_Pride_Week_Underway.jpg

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will host a flag raising ceremony Monday to celebrate the start of Pride Month.

The ceremony is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall Plaza.

The city will be lighting up City Hall in rainbow colors, which will remain lit for the majority of June, Wu's office said in a release Friday.

Wu and other city leaders will also talk about Boston's commitment to equity and equality for all LGBTQ+ communities.

