Man accused of chasing people in Boston with hunting knife

Madej was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a dangerous weapon. He's expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court

A man is accused of chasing people in Boston with a hunting knife on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at about 1 p.m. near 10 Park Plaza, according to Boston police, who said 51-year-old John Madej was reportedly with a machete and trying to attack someone.

After searching for the suspect, officers found Madej in the area of Boylston and Charles streets, police said.

Madej, of South Boston, "took up a fighting stance" when the officers approached him, according to police.

Officers were able to quickly arrest the 51-year-old man and found a hunting knife in his right pants' pocket, police said.

Madej was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a dangerous weapon. He's expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

It's unclear if he has an attorney who could speak to his charges.

Madej also had a warrant for his arrest for failing to register as a sex offender, according to police.

