Boston City Council

Boston leaders to discuss crisis at Mass. and Cass during Tuesday hearing

Some city councilors have been pushing for a state of emergency to be declared

By Oscar Margain

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston city leaders are set to discuss the ongoing situation at Mass. and Cass — the intersection at the crossroads of the South End, Southie and Roxbury that has long been the epicenter of the region's addiction and homelessness crises.

Boston City Council's Committee on Public Health, Homelessness and Recovery will hold a hearing on the area on Tuesday afternoon, following a Public Health Commission meeting two weeks ago, when the board did not vote for an emergency declaration.

Four Boston City Councilors are calling on the Public Health Commission to declare a state of emergency at Massachusetts Avenue and Melaena Cass Boulevard, warning that the level of sex trafficking, drug abuse and violence in the neighborhood has reached the point of needing a “dramatic intervention.”

The commission told the Boston Herald that the issue "requires lasting intervention" and that they don't want the legal tools to get tied up in a "temporary public health emergency."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Instead, the health commission is hoping that city councilors can approve Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's proposed ordinance back in August, which would give police the authority to remove the tents and offer 30 new shelter beds to people currently living at Mass. and Cass.

That proposal was moved to a Government of Operations Committee, which will hold its own hearing on Thursday.

Councilors Erin Murphy, Frank Baker, Ed Flynn and Michael Flaherty signed the letter, asking that the Boston Public Health Commission take a vote to declare a state of emergency at their Sept. 13 meeting. The councilors believe that would provide more flexibility to the ongoing situation in that area.

Included on Tuesday's hearing agenda, which is scheduled for 2 p.m., is the discussion of a resolution calling for a state of emergency, and an order for a hearing to discuss the humanitarian crisis at the intersection.

Councilor Erin Murphy, who has been calling for an emergency declaration, has invited a group of officials — including members of the health commission and first responders — to participate in Tuesday's hearing.

More Boston news

Boston 12 hours ago

‘It's abuse': Residents fed up with elevator breakdowns in Boston Housing Authority building

Boston City Hall 20 hours ago

Boston seeks partners in research study on city's ties to slavery

This article tagged under:

Boston City Councilmass and cass
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us