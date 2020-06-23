Complaints coming in about outdoor dining in the North End have led to an emergency meeting Wednesday with the Boston Licensing Board.

"It's really a shame that some people think the rules don't apply to them, and that's disheartening, because some of us are following the rules and just trying to make a living here," said Jen Royle, executive chef and owner at Table on Hanover Street.

City officials say there have been issues with loud music, smoking and pets on the patio, not enough social distancing, as well as some restaurants extending into spaces not permitted for use.

"Couches on the sidewalk, couches on the street," Royle said. "This isn't Miami. What are you, building a nightclub on Hanover Street?"

Wednesday's meeting is virtual, and it is mandatory for all North End restaurants with outdoor dining. If they don't participate, they could lose their licenses to serve food outside.

"What I would love to see is that whoever the guilty is, close them down, take the license away," said Adrian Federico, owner of Caffe Paradiso. "That's the only way to solve this."

In Boston's North End, restaurants are open for the first time since March.

Some restaurant owners say it's just a few eateries causing the problems, and their colleagues may be reluctant to police the crowd.

"It's your business. You better be the bad guy," said Federico.