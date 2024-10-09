Here's what to know to apply for one of Boston's new liquor licenses

The City of Boston will be awarding 225 new liquor licenses over the next three years, a program intended to help businesses and neighborhoods that have previously been passed over or priced out of the process.

Historically, there's been a cap on liquor licenses in the city, and securing one involves the often pricey process of purchasing it from the existing holder. Adding these additional licenses required approval from state lawmakers.

“We thank our partners at the state and local levels who have pushed to advance this legislation and work continuously to ensure growth for our neighborhoods. The City will be intentional to ensure these liquor licenses represent economic opportunities for our restaurants and entrepreneurs," Mayor Michelle Wu wrote in a media statement Wednesday.

This new set of licenses will be issued directly through the City Licensing Board and are broken down into three categories: neighborhood non-transferable licenses (198 available), community space non-transferable licenses (15 available), and citywide transferable licenses (12 available), according to the Office of Mayor Michelle Wu.

The neighborhood licenses will be doled out over the next three years, focusing on 13 zip codes in 10 neighborhoods: Charlestown, Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Roslindale, Roxbury, the South End, and West Roxbury. Each zip code will receive five new licenses each year. There will also be a set of three licenses available to applicants from the Oak Square neighborhood of Brighton. All of these licenses are non-transferable, meaning if the business were to cease operations the license would return to the Licensing Board to be reissued.

The community space licenses will be available to outdoor spaces, theaters with less than 750 seats and nonprofit organizations. They are also non-transferable.

The remaining citywide licenses are transferable and do not have geographic restrictions. Businesses will be considered for these based on the strength of their application. Additional consideration will be made for applicants that include a commitment to operate for at least a year.

The Licensing Board will consider proposals based on how they meet the city's goal to encourage economic development, enhance the diversity and culture in the city, and support entrepreneurs who have been traditionally overlooked by the process.

“By empowering local entrepreneurs, particularly in our Black & Brown communities, we are laying the foundation for a more vibrant Boston where every corner of our city can imbibe," said City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune in a media statement.

To be considered for the first batch of licenses, businesses must submit their applications by 11:59 p.m. on Dece. 6, 2024. Applications submitted after that deadline will be considered in the next round of review in the spring of 2025.

A full guide on how to apply for a license is available here. The city will also host virtual office hours every other Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for those interested in one-on-one application assistance from Licensing Board staff. Interested businesses can also make an appointment for help by emailing licensingboard@boston.gov.