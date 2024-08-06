Weather delays, cancels hundreds of flights in Boston Tuesday

Hundreds of flights were either canceled or delayed Tuesday at Boston Logan International Airport, according to FlightAware's MiseryMap.

Weather and low cloud ceilings was impacting arriving flights, which were delayed an average of two-and-a-half hours, according to the FAA.

A stalled cold front was causing waves of rain in the Boston area Tuesday. There were also delays and cancellations at New York-area airports.

There were 385 delays and more than 150 cancellations at Logan by 6 p.m., according to FlightAware.

"Jetblue was really friendly but then my flight was canceled abruptly after I got through security. They have my luggage," Zoe Hildreth, who is from Minneapolis, told NBC10 Boston. She said trying to get home has been a disaster.

"There were no other options for the next three days so my husband booked me a flight on Delta, so I’m standing on line here, and within seconds after he booked the flight it was delayed four hours and I have a first day of a job tomorrow so...I don’t think I’m getting home yet!”

The line to rebook flights was snaking through Terminal A.

The delays come days after weekend flight diversions left hundreds of international travelers stranded in Boston and airlines scrambling to get them to their destinations. It also comes as Tropical Storm Debby creeps north, bringing more unsettled weather to the northeast.

Delays continued to mount for flights to and from Boston, in large part due to Tropical Storm Debby, which made landfall as a hurricane in Florida.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.