Man taken to hospital after report of unruly passenger on flight to Boston

Massachusetts State Police shared few details about the incident, including what allegedly happened on the plane or if anyone was hurt

By Asher Klein

Boston Logan International Airport's renovated Terminal E
NBC10 Boston

A British man was taken to a Boston hospital after landing at Logan International Airport Tuesday, police said.

British Airways had requested assistance from Massachusetts State Police for a report of an unruly person, the agency said. Officers arrived at the gate in Terminal E before 2 p.m.

Police didn't share more details about the incident, including what allegedly happened on the plane or if anyone was hurt, beyond that the man was 49 years old.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to British Airways for information about what happened.

