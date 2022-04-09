Boston Man Accused of Beating His Dog

A Boston man is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly beating his dog so badly that he broke the animal's hind leg, and local officials say this is the second case in recent weeks of alleged animal abuse.

Zodus Hollis, 42, was arraigned last Friday in Boston Municipal Court on two counts of animal cruelty, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced in a statement. He was released on his own recognizance with orders to stay at least 100 yards away from all domestic animals; stay away from, have no contact with, and not abuse any witnesses; and remain alcohol- and drug-free while the case is pending.

According to prosecutors, the law enforcement department of the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) received a call on Jan. 7 from a Glenville Avenue apartment building where a witness reported hearing loud bangs and a puppy shrieking from Hollis's apartment.

During a subsequent visit from Boston police, officers noticed the young pit bull with an injured hind leg, Assistant District Attorney Margaret Hegarty said in court Friday.

The dog was taken to the MSPCA's animal care and adoption center for medical examination at which point veterinarians found that the dog had a bone fracture in his left hind leg, in addition to several other fractures and skin lesions.

His injuries indicated that he had been beaten at least twice over at least one week, officials said.

Hollis, who was represented by attorney Francis Sacco, is expected to return to the Brighton Division of Boston Municipal Court on May 27.

DA Hayden says he's glad he's able to seek justice in these kinds of cases.

"I know the joy our dog has brought to my family, and how important pets are to so many in our society," the district attorney said. "It’s cases like this that make me grateful we have laws allowing us to hold accountable those who would treat any pet with such cruelty.”

According to Hayden, this is the second local case of alleged abuse of a dog in the area in recent weeks. Suffolk prosecutors arraigned Justin Williams, of Dorchester, on one count of animal abuse following Williams's arrest on March 14.

In that case, videos depict Williams strangling a dog and throwing the dog into a dryer and turning it on while yelling profanities.