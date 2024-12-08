Boston

Boston man arrested after gun fired during road rage incident

Jair Furtado, 40, of Boston is facing firearm charges after the alleged road rage incident on East Berkeley Street, Boston police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A road rage incident allegedly led to one driver firing a gun at another car Friday in the city's South End.

Boston police say 40-year-old Jair Furtado was arrested around 10:37 p.m. Friday on firearm charges after officers responded to the area of 145 East Berkeley Street for a report of shots fired and found two vehicles stopped at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and East Berkeley Street.

Officers immediately saw a firearm inside the vehicle, and requested detectives to respond to the scene, police said. A box of ammunition and holster were also found inside the vehicle.

The firearm was later determined to be a Springfield Hellcat with one round in the chamber, and eight rounds in the magazine, police said.

A preliminary investigation shows the incident originated at Albany Street and East Berkeley Street where an argument ensued following a road rage incident, and Furtado then allegedly shot at the victim’s vehicle, police said.

Furtado, of Boston, was placed under arrest and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court; it wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.

