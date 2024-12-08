Boston man arrested after gun fired during road rage incident

A road rage incident allegedly led to one driver firing a gun at another car Friday in the city's South End.

Boston police say 40-year-old Jair Furtado was arrested around 10:37 p.m. Friday on firearm charges after officers responded to the area of 145 East Berkeley Street for a report of shots fired and found two vehicles stopped at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and East Berkeley Street.

Officers immediately saw a firearm inside the vehicle, and requested detectives to respond to the scene, police said. A box of ammunition and holster were also found inside the vehicle.

The firearm was later determined to be a Springfield Hellcat with one round in the chamber, and eight rounds in the magazine, police said.

A preliminary investigation shows the incident originated at Albany Street and East Berkeley Street where an argument ensued following a road rage incident, and Furtado then allegedly shot at the victim’s vehicle, police said.

Furtado, of Boston, was placed under arrest and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court; it wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.