Massachusetts

Boston man arrested for brandishing a gun during Uber ride in Medford

Jaliel Langston, 33, of Boston, was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident

By Marc Fortier

FILE – An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Citing record-high prices for gasoline, Uber is charging customers a new fuel fee to help offset costs for ride-hail and delivery drivers. The company announced Friday, March 11, 2022, that the temporary surcharge will be either 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip and either 35 cents or 45 cents for each Uber Eats order, depending on location.
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File

A Boston man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly brandished a gun during an Uber ride in Medford, Massachusetts, last week.

Medford police said they received a call around 1:40 a.m. on Friday for a report of an intoxicated man who had brandished a firearm during an Uber ride in the area of Rockwell Avenue.

Later that day, police said they followed up on the case and obtained surveillance footage of the suspect entering an address on the Mystic Valley Parkway. The search warrant was executed around 2:30 p.m., and the suspect was located.

During their search, police said they found large amounts of drugs and money, along with a loaded gun. The serial number had been scratched out, making it unreadable.

The suspect, identified by police as 33-year-old Jaliel Langston, of Boston, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm, subsequent offense; unlawful possession of ammunition; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; possession of a firearm with a mutilated serial number during a felony; drug trafficking and possession with intent to distribute, subsequent offense.

Langston is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday in Somerville District Court.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts 8 hours ago

Funeral mass for Ethel Kennedy being held Monday

Phil Perry 4 hours ago

A ‘new-age' QB: Drake Maye's ability to extend plays is a game-changer

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us