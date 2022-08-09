Boston Man Mourned After Death From Lightning Strike in Wyoming

Hundreds of mourners paid their respects to a 22-year-old Boston man who was killed by a lightning strike in Wyoming.

Jack Murphy was struck by lightning on Aug. 2 in the Absaroka Mountains, where he was attending the National Outdoor Leadership School.

Family members welcomed the line of mourners Tuesday at a funeral home in the North End.

"He was such a bright light in this world to his family and his friends and everybody who knew him," said Murphy's cousin, Lillian Mongeau Hughes. "He had such a spirit for exploring and seeing new places, and I hope that all of us can honor him."

Other backpackers attempted CPR, but Murphy died from a heart attack after the lightning strike.

Murphy's former rugby coach at Boston College High School, Paul Carty, told NBC10 Boston that he last spoke with him when the team won a state title in 2018.

"He was just such a thoughtful kid. To know that he's no longer walking around is really painful," Carty said.

The family requested that in honor of Jack, who loved spending time outdoors, others take some time to explore nature or even plant a tree. Donations can also be made to the Jack Murphy Wilderness Education Fund by contacting jackmurphyfund@gmail.com.