Boston man pulls a knife after being asked to leave bar

A Boston man was arrested this weekend for assault with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly pulled a knife out after being asked to leave a bar in Dorchester.

Boston police say officers responded to 2261 Dorchester Avenue, the listed address for the Bowery Bar, for a report of a person with a knife and were given a description of a suspect who had walked down the street around the corner.

Officers were able to locate the man on Richmond Street and take him into custody around 12:31 a.m. Sunday. During a pat frisk, officers recovered a knife from his right pants pocket, police say.

He has been identified as 44-year-old Reginald Mells.

According to police, Mells was inside the establishment when he was asked to leave. As he was being escorted out, he turned around and pulled out a knife in a threatening manner.

Mells is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained a lawyer.