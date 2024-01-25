Boston man sentenced to prison for posing as teen on social media to lure children, feds say

A 33-year-old man was sentenced to over 20 years in prison Thursday for posing as a teenager on social media to lure children, according to federal prosecutors.

Hector Acevedo, of Jamaica Plain, was sentenced to 22 years in prison and five years of supervised release for coercing a minor he found on TikTok to send him child abused material, prosecutors said.

Acevedo, a Level 3 registered sex offender, pleaded guilty in October of last year to one count of receipt of child pornography by a recidivist, according to prosecutors.

He was previous convicted on several child and sexual exploitation charges, including trafficking of a person for sexual servitude, posing or exhibiting a child in state of nudity or sexual conduct and dissemination of child pornography, prosecutors said.

Almost six years ago, the 33-year-old was sentenced to five to seven years in state prison and three years of probation, prosecutors said.

After he was released, Acevedo contacted a 13-year-old girl on TikTok and claimed he was a 17-year-old boy. He asked for her phone number and started texting her, asking her to send nude pictures and coerced the girl to engage in sexual conduct over video chat, prosecutors said.

The Boston man, while still on probation, would solicit other children online and asked them to send him nude photos. He would pretend he was a preteen or a teenage girl, according to prosecutors.