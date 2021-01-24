Local

Boston Man Shot Earlier This Month Has Died: Police

Lance Norwood, 22, of the city's Hyde Park neighborhood, was shot at about 1 a.m. on Jan. 6 and died Thursday, police said in a statement.

A man shot in Boston earlier this month has died, police said Sunday.

Officers responding to a call about a person shot on Morton Street in Dorchester found Norwood suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, of which he succumbed to more than two weeks later, on Jan. 21, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been announced.

Boston police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them by calling the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).

