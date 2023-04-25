Local

Boston Marathon bombing

Senate to Hear Lessons Learned From Boston Marathon Bombings

"Ten years after this horrific tragedy, we must examine how that attack has impacted our country’s ongoing efforts to respond to and prevent terrorist attacks," Sen. Maggie Hassan said ahead of the hearing

By Asher Klein

A ceremony held at the two bombing sites on Boylston Street to mark the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings.
John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Some of the top law enforcement officials working during the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013, including former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis, will testify in the U.S. Senate Wednesday about how the attack affected emergency preparedness in the country.

Also testifying at the subcommittee hearing, "Lessons Learned: 10 Years Since the Boston Marathon Bombings," will be Rich Serino, who was deputy administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency at the time, and Kerry Sleeper, who was deputy assistant director of the FBI. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, and Sen. and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, will lead the hearing.

"New England will never forget the day that two terrorists detonated bombs during the Boston Marathon, killing three people and injuring hundreds. Ten years after this horrific tragedy, we must examine how that attack has impacted our country’s ongoing efforts to respond to and prevent terrorist attacks," said Hassan, chair of the Senate's Emerging Threats and Spending Oversight Subcommittee, in a statement. "The witnesses coming to this hearing have critical firsthand experience in emergency management and law enforcement."

Romney noted the advancements made in the last decade, and since the 9/11 attacks in New York and Washington, D.C., but said in a statement, "our country is less secure when we take our eyes off the ball. "In this hearing, I'm pleased that we will have an opportunity to examine what we are doing well and what needs improvement as we work to prevent future attacks."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
A series of events were held in Boston on Saturday to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

The 10th anniversary of the deadly bombing at the race's finish line was April 15, 2023. It was marked in Boston with a memorial ceremony at the site on Boylston Street, then another ceremony for which church bells rang.

More on the Boston Marathon bombing anniversary

Boston Apr 15

Bostonians Remember Deadly Marathon Bombing 10 Years Later

Boston Marathon bombing Apr 10

Boston Strong: A Decade of Hope After the Boston Marathon Bombing

This article tagged under:

Boston Marathon bombingBostonUS Senate
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us