Boston looks forward to Marathon Monday every spring, but the race may be moved back by months this year, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Discussions are ongoing about moving the Boston Marathon back to the fall, according to the source. On Wednesday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh met with leaders of the cities and towns along the route of the race and they hope to come to a decision soon.

More than 31,000 runners have signed up to participate in the event, originally scheduled for April 20. It's considered one of the biggest races in track sports.

Preparations for this year's race, the 124th running of the marathon, have taken place under a cloud as cities across the United States ready for the coronavirus outbreak.

Massachusetts has already seen nearly 100 cases and large gatherings across the country, including all NBA games, have been postponed in light of how fast the new coronavirus spreads and the danger it poses, especially to the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

