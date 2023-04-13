Boston Marathon Organizers to Unveil Safety Plans Thursday

The Boston Marathon is now just four days away, and preparations are underway to ensure the iconic road race goes off smoothly and safely.

On Thursday morning, crews will paint on the finish line on Boylston Street — a line that around 30,000 runners hope to cross on Patriots Day. Meanwhile, metal barricades have already been placed along the route, bleachers for spectators have been set up and law enforcement is already present.

A couple of hours after the finish line is painted on, a new conference will be held at Copley Square, where officials will talk about security.

Massachusetts Emergency Management, the City of Boston and the Boston Athletic Association will outline some public safety measures that will be in place before and during the race, including information people should know if they plan to come down.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It's not lost on officials that this is the 10th anniversary of the marathon bombings, so ramped-up security should be expected across Boston.

The painting of the finish line is set to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday. The starting line was painted on Wednesday in Hopkinton.

The news conference will happen at 11:30 a.m.