Earthquakes

Earthquake shakes Boston area — did you feel it?

While not destructive, and fairly common in areas with more seismic activity like California, that's relatively large for New England

By Asher Klein

A map showing an earthquake centered off the coast of New Hampshire and Maine on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, with colored blocks showing where people reported feeling shaking — including almost the entire Boston area.
USGS

The Boston area shook from a rare, but minor, earthquake Monday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey rated the shaking as a magnitude 3.8, downgraded from the initial magnitude of 4.1. It was centered off the coast of New Hampshire and Maine in York Harbor, about 12 miles underground.

While not destructive, and fairly common in areas with more seismic activity like California, that's relatively large for the area.

Shaking was felt across the region — as far away as New Haven, Connecticut, and Albany, New York, according to responses sent to U.S. Geological Survey.

Did you capture video of the shaking? Send it to us at shareit@nbcboston.com!

Last year, the Boston area felt shaking from a 4.8 magnitude earthquake centered in New Jersey.

Did you know South Carolina saw a devastating 7.3 earthquake in 1886?

More on earthquakes in Mass.

news Apr 5, 2024

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes northeastern U.S.

Earthquakes Apr 5, 2024

Are earthquakes a risk for Boston and Mass.? Here's what their governments say

This article tagged under:

EarthquakesBostonNew HampshireMaine
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us