Snowfall totals for Boston, Providence areas from Friday's storm

With snow still falling in the Boston area Friday evening, early reports of the snowfall totals show that several inches have fallen in the city.

The winter storm hitting Boston Friday into Saturday was expected to bring up to six inches of snow, and some places have already seen nearly that much, including Needham and Boston's Beacon Hill neighborhood, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency said that there were reports of 4-5 inches of snow in Dedham and Norwood as well.

[Winter Weather Advisory Update] We continue to see snow totals increase across eastern MA this evening with some reports of 4-5 inches between Dedham and Noorwood. Here is the latest storm total snow forecast update that includes snow that has already fallen this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/XnvdNmVIDy — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 20, 2024

For context, five inches of snow is already half the amount that fell in Boston all of last winter.

Here's how much snow fell by late afternoon Friday, the most recent snowfall totals shared by the National Weather Service. Explore the Boston-area snowfall total map here.

City/town Snowfall amount (in inches) Needham, MA 5 Cambridge, MA 4.9 Beacon Hill, MA 4.8 Dedham, MA 4.5 Westwood, MA 4.5 Norwood, MA 4.5 Walpole, MA 4.5 Newton, MA 4.5 Boston, MA (not Logan airport) 4.4 Brighton, MA 4 Norfolk, MA 4 Allston, MA 3.3 Brookline, MA 3.2 Chelsea, MA 3.2 Rehoboth, MA 3.2 Harrisville, RI 3 Blackstone, MA 3 Somerville, MA 3 Millis, MA 2.9 Vernon, CT 2.8 Weston, MA 2.6 Lexington, MA 2.6 Lexington, MA 2.6 Warwick, RI 2.5 Tolland, CT 2.4 Mansfield, MA 2.3 Grafton, MA 2.3 Cumberland, RI 2.3 Chelsea, MA 2.2 Dedham, MA 2.1 Mansfield, MA 2 Richmond, RI 2 Milford, MA 2 West Warwick, RI 2 North Attleborough, MA 2 North Attleboro, MA 2 Franklin, MA 1.9 Holliston, MA 1.9 Westborough, MA 1.9 Sandwich, MA 1.9 Cumberland, RI 1.7 Lexington, MA 1.7 Providence, RI 1.6 Arlington, MA 1.6 Sturbridge, MA 1.6 Auburn, MA 1.5 North Kingstown, RI 1.5 Narragansett, RI 1.5 Cumberland, RI 1.5 Oxford, MA 1.5 Grafton, MA 1.5 North Reading, MA 1.5 Shrewsbury, MA 1.5 Barrington, RI 1.4 Reading, MA 1.1 Coventry, RI 1.1 Charlton, MA 1 South Kingstown, RI 1 Worcester Airport, MA 1

