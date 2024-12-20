Boston

Snowfall totals for Boston, Providence areas from Friday's storm

Some places in the Boston area were reporting about half the amount of snow on Friday that fell in Boston all of last winter

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

With snow still falling in the Boston area Friday evening, early reports of the snowfall totals show that several inches have fallen in the city.

The winter storm hitting Boston Friday into Saturday was expected to bring up to six inches of snow, and some places have already seen nearly that much, including Needham and Boston's Beacon Hill neighborhood, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency said that there were reports of 4-5 inches of snow in Dedham and Norwood as well.

PHOTOS: Snow blankets Boston area

We want to see your pictures of the snow in Boston! Send them to shareit@nbcboston.com.

For context, five inches of snow is already half the amount that fell in Boston all of last winter.

Here's how much snow fell by late afternoon Friday, the most recent snowfall totals shared by the National Weather Service. Explore the Boston-area snowfall total map here.

City/townSnowfall amount (in inches)
Needham, MA5
Cambridge, MA4.9
Beacon Hill, MA4.8
Dedham, MA4.5
Westwood, MA4.5
Norwood, MA4.5
Walpole, MA4.5
Newton, MA4.5
Boston, MA (not Logan airport)4.4
Brighton, MA4
Norfolk, MA4
Allston, MA3.3
Brookline, MA3.2
Chelsea, MA3.2
Rehoboth, MA3.2
Harrisville, RI3
Blackstone, MA3
Somerville, MA3
Millis, MA2.9
Vernon, CT2.8
Weston, MA2.6
Lexington, MA2.6
Lexington, MA2.6
Warwick, RI2.5
Tolland, CT2.4
Mansfield, MA2.3
Grafton, MA2.3
Cumberland, RI2.3
Chelsea, MA2.2
Dedham, MA2.1
Mansfield, MA2
Richmond, RI2
Milford, MA2
West Warwick, RI2
North Attleborough, MA2
North Attleboro, MA2
Franklin, MA1.9
Holliston, MA1.9
Westborough, MA1.9
Sandwich, MA1.9
Cumberland, RI1.7
Lexington, MA1.7
Providence, RI1.6
Arlington, MA1.6
Sturbridge, MA1.6
Auburn, MA1.5
North Kingstown, RI1.5
Narragansett, RI1.5
Cumberland, RI1.5
Oxford, MA1.5
Grafton, MA1.5
North Reading, MA1.5
Shrewsbury, MA1.5
Barrington, RI1.4
Reading, MA1.1
Coventry, RI1.1
Charlton, MA1
South Kingstown, RI1
Worcester Airport, MA1
Snow continues to fall as a storm moves through, and with cold temperatures ahead Saturday, look out for icy conditions. Here's your First Alert forecast. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

More on the Boston area's snowfall

Weather 8 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Snow totals for Friday-Saturday storm upgraded, 3-6 inches for some

Traffic 6 hours ago

Snow snarls roads, highways across Mass. for evening commute

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsWeather
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us