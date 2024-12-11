Mass. storm damage: Thousands without power., major train delays in Boston

A major storm hitting Boston Wednesday was causing serious travel delays and knocked power out for thousands of people across Massachusetts.

There were about 8,300 customers without power as of 4:15 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, though crews — in place ahead of the storm — had restored thousands' power, and only just over 5,000 customers were in the dark by about 4:37 p.m.

Also facing power issues were MBTA Commuter Rail trains that run to South Station — at Back Bay, a downed catenary wire, the line that provides power to trains, was causing significant delays to and from Boston.

⚠️ Framingham/Worcester, Needham, Franklin/Foxboro Line, and Providence/Stoughton Line passengers may experience significant delays in both directions due to a downed catenary wire in the Back Bay area. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) December 11, 2024

Separately, a downed tree near Four Corners/Geneva Station in Boston caused at least two trains on the Fairmount Line to be canceled, the MBTA said.

❌ Fairmount Line Train 944 (4:00 pm from Readville) has been cancelled today due to a downed tree in the Four Corners/Geneva area. The next inbound train from Readville is Fairmount Line Train 946 (4:30 pm from Readville). — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) December 11, 2024

The storm may bring some localized flooding — a flood watch is in effect for parts of central and western Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire through Thursday morning.

CIRA/NOAA A satellite image showing a storm hitting the U.S. Northeast on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.

At Boston's Logan airport, inbound flights on average were delayed by more than two hours, and two dozens flights were canceled, according to FlightAware.

Steamship Authority ferries to and from Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard were canceled as well, the service said, citing heavy winds.