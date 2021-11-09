Boston Mayor-Elect Wu Announces Members of Her Transition Team

A week after winning office as Boston's mayor, and a week before stepping into the role, Michelle Wu has announced new plans for her transition.

The mayor-elect on Tuesday named co-chairs and advisors of her transition team, including outgoing Mayor Kim Janey, who will serve as the honorary chair of the transition.

The co-chairs of the team include Charlotte Golar Richie, a former Massachusetts state representative and current senior vice president for public policy, advocacy and government relations at YouthBuild USA; Jay Gonzalez, former state secretary of administration and finance and current partner at the law firm Hinckley Allen; and Noemi “Mimi” Ramos, community activist and current executive director of New England United 4 Justice.

Wu's transition advisors “will bring a range of lived experiences, expertise, and perspectives,” her team said in a statement. The list includes professors, activists and community leaders, among others.

“I am grateful to these community leaders and partners for sharing their wisdom and insight to our work in this important transition period,” Wu said in a statement. “This group represents just the beginning of our work to uplift bold solutions to the biggest challenges that await us, and to enlist community in the work of making them a reality.”

The updated list provided by the Wu team:

Julian Agyeman, Ph.D. FRSA FRGS, Professor of Urban and Environmental Policy and Planning and Fletcher Professor of Rhetoric and Debate, Tufts University

Dana Alas, Organizing Director, 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East

Shawn Brown, Executive Director, Becoming A Man, Boston

Joe Byrne, Executive Secretary-Treasurer, North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters

Ali Fong, Chef and Co-Founder, Bon Me

Trish Fontanilla, Head of Community, Simplr

Rev. Dr. Arlene Hall, Pastor, Deliverance Temple Worship Center

José Massó, Broadcaster and Producer, ¡Con Salsa! on WBUR

Marcus McNeil, Student, Fenway High School

Cassandra Pierre, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor, Boston University School of Medicine and Medical Director of Public Health Programs, Boston Medical Center

Micho Spring, Chair of the Weber Shandwick Global Corporate Practice, President of Weber Shandwick New England, and Board Chair of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce

Kannan Thiruvengadam, climate activist and Director, Eastie Farm

Mitchell Weiss, Richard L. Menschel Professor of Management Practice at the Harvard Business School

Last week, Wu announced her official transition website, with information about the transition and option to provide feedback or apply to join her administration.

Most elected officials get at least two months to make their transition, but Michelle Wu only has two weeks. She says she feels great and is ready to dig in.

Wu will be officially sworn in as new mayor of Boston on Tuesday, Nov. 16, after she won the mayoral election on Nov. 2. The team will assist Wu during the transition period and in the early days of her administration.