Boston Mayor Janey Calls on MBTA to Restore Pre-Pandemic Service Levels

Boston Mayor Kim Janey called on the MBTA to restore services to pre-pandemic levels and fully fund public transportation in the agency's upcoming budget Monday.

"We need to restore the cuts, we need to focus on a system that is transparent in terms of the restoration of these cuts and we have to prioritize communities that have been hardest hit," Boston Mayor Kim Janey said during a press conference Monday.

Janey urged the MBTA to make the changes "as fast as possible," and announced a pilot program to support employees in Boston's five Main Street Districts; Nubian Square, Three Squares in Jamaica Plain, Mission Hill, East Boston, and Fields Corner.

Through the Main Streets Free Public Transit Pilot, the city will give nearly 1,000 workers in those districts free Charlie cards pre-loaded with $60 for the period of March 29 through April 19. Workers will also receive free two month Bluebike passes. People can sign up online or text free ride to 866-396-0122.

"MBTA service cuts shortchange the needs of Boston's workers and ignore the sacrifices they make each day to keep our city running. Service cuts make buses and trains more crowded, undermining our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19," Janey said. "Cuts to transit service only deepened the inequities of our public transit system."

Janey was joined at the event by MBTA riders, small-business leaders and community advocates.

"I can say with certainty that everyone here today wants one simple thing - a fully functioning T that supports us bringing back our economy, bringing back Massachusetts, and we're not there yet," Livable Streets Alliance Executive Director Stacy Thompson said.

The remarks came ahead of a session of the MBTA Fiscal and Management Control Board. The meeting will be the first since MBTA officials said they would prepare a fiscal 2022 budget funding 100 percent of pre-pandemic service hours, a response to growing criticism about service cuts from the congressional delegation and others.

"Now more than ever, Boston needs a transit system that works for everyone. The people who stock our groceries, clean our schools and staff our hospitals rely on buses and trains to get to work," Janey said. "We count on essential workers to get us through this pandemic and essential workers count on public transportation."

The meeting comes after the agency shut down a portion of Orange Line train service to make repairs after a derailment. Agenda topics include a preview of the fiscal 2022 budget as well as the T's social media strategy, a potential parcel acquisition in Quincy, and the Commercial Paper Program.

The pivot comes after vocal criticism from the state's congressional delegation, whose members said the T should not cut service now and stash away the large sums of federal stimulus funding it received -- more than $1 billion already with another round on the way -- to cope with future budget issues.

"Thanks to the advocacy of the Massachusetts Congressional Delegation, the MBTA has secured another $435 million in operating support. In light of this new funding, I am calling for action," Janey said Monday. "MBTA services should be restored as fast as possible. The MBTA should set up a transparent schedule for the restoration of service."

Lee Matsueda, executive director of Community Labor United, emphasized the need to use those federal dollars during a time of "great need."

"It's been clear that this funding - and they've been setting this nearly a billion in this most recent round to the T - has to be used to get back to full service and keep our workers in their jobs, jobs which are critical to their families and the maintenance operation of our system," Matsueda said.

Before lawmakers took aim at the T, the agency had set its sights on starting to restore some service in the summer and fall, reaching as high as 93% of pre-COVID bus service hours by autumn.

Like transit agencies across the country, the T faces reduced use and fare revenue because of the pandemic. More than a year into the crisis, average ridership is still hovering around 30 percent of pre-COVID levels.

The T's board approved a package of service cuts in December. Officials said they would both save money to cope with budget gaps exacerbated by the change in ridership and also realign the schedule to meet current demand.

One round of service cuts targeting the commuter rail system and ferries took effect in January, while a second set affecting buses and subways started March 14. Those changes slashed trip frequency by 20 percent on the Red, Orange and Green Lines and non-essential buses and by 5 percent on the Blue Line and essential bus routes.

"The problem is the negative impact of cut services on Black and Brown communities, the communities that suffered the harshest during this COVID pandemic," said Dwaign Tyndal, executive director of Alternatives for Community and Environment.

