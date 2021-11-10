Boston Mayor Kim Janey to Deliver Farewell Address Wednesday

Kim Janey, the first woman and first Black mayor of Boston, will say farewell to the city Wednesday as she passes the torch to another trail blazer -- Michelle Wu.

Both women have made their mark in Boston’s long political history of exclusively electing white men as mayor.

Janey, the first woman and first Black person to be mayor of Boston, took on the role when Marty Walsh left to be U.S. Secretary of Labor, serving in an acting capacity until a new mayor could be elected.

Mayor-elect Wu, a city councilor, became the first Asian American and woman to be elected when she won the vote last week. Wu will take office on Tuesday with a far shorter transition than is commonly allotted for incoming mayors. She named co-chairs and advisors of her transition team on Tuesday, including outgoing Janey, who will serve as the honorary chair of the transition.

The outgoing and incoming mayors have been speaking regularly, they've said.

Last week, Janey said that she speaks with her counterpart daily as she looked back at the work she's done addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Boston. Janey's office said she'll give the farewell address in Roxbury's Hibernian Hall Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Janey finished fourth in Boston's Preliminary Election in September, ending her hopes for serving a full term as mayor. Shortly after that, Janey endorsed Wu as a candidate.

After leaving office, Janey will return to her previous post as City Council president next month. She'll serve in that role until the newly elected City Council is sworn-in in January.