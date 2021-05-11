Boston Mayor Kim Janey to Provide COVID Update

Boston Mayor Kim Janey is slated to provide an update Tuesday on the city's COVID-19 response.

Boston's Chief of Health and Human Services Marty Martinez will join Janey to discuss the latest COVID-19 case and vaccination trends, according to the mayor's office. Janey will also provide an update on the city's latest reopening plans.

She is scheduled to speak at 1p.m.

Boston has been following Massachusetts' lead in reopening from COVID regulations, but with a three-week delay on many of the changes.

The city aligned with the state on sports stadium capacity on Monday to 25%.

Last Friday, Boston dropped the requirement that people wear masks when outside and at a safe distance from others. And the city has increased its capacity restrictions on public gatherings to 100 people indoors and 150 outdoors.

Other measures, like the return of nearly regular bar service, street festivals and the ultimate lifting of COVID regulations for all businesses will be pushed back by about three weeks from the state's plan, Janey said. For example, where Massachusetts plans to lift all business regulations Aug. 1, Boston plans to do so Aug. 22.

"We are a denser community than many other municipalities or towns across the commonwealth, and we have vulnerable populations here. As we continue to get folks vaccinated, we hope to continue to see the data trending in the right direction and we will continue to loosen restrictions," Janey said in a press conference last week.

Statewide, on May 29, gathering limits will go up to 200 people indoors and 250 outdoors while bars, beer gardens and wineries can reopen without having to serve food.

By Aug. 1, all other businesses will be allowed to reopen without capacity limitations. (Read the full guidelines for Massachusetts here.)

The city is expected to resume road races, tournaments and other outdoor sports events, and allow for singing to return indoors on June 1.

June 19 is when Boston will follow suit on the state's May 29 changes: seated service at bars, beer gardens, wineries and distilleries; street festivals and parades at 50% capacity; restaurants will be able to serve alcohol without also serving foods, and they can serve as many as 10 people per table.

Finally, all business restrictions will be lifted in Boston on Aug. 22, if the public health situation allows for it.