Boston Public Schools to Close Starting Tuesday, Walsh Says, Citing Coronavirus

Boston Public Schools will close starting Tuesday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Friday night.

Schools will remain open Monday. And while the district intends to reopen the week of April 27, after vacation week, he said that could change depending on the course of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are not going to wait for more cases to be confirmed. We have determined that now is the time to take bold action," Walsh said.

He'd also said that Boston Public Schools were still intending to stay open, though City Councilor Michelle Wu tweeted Friday night that the mayor had confirmed to her "that Boston Public Schools will inevitably be closed—the City is working on a plan to balance the safety & needs of our kids & school community, & that plan will be announced in the next 24 hours."

News about the new coronavirus, which has infected nearly 125 people in Massachusetts and killed more than 40 Americans in other states, has been arriving at a blistering pace.

In the hour before Walsh's news conference, Harvard University announced that a member of the community tested positive for the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and Worcester Public Schools announced they were closing through the beginning of April.