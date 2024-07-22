Boston Mayor Michelle Wu expecting 3rd child

Boston's mayor is pregnant with her third child.

Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday that she and her husband are expecting a new child. Her due date is in January.

"Conor, Blaise, Cass, and I can't wait to welcome another little one to our family and to Boston," Wu said in a statement. "I'm grateful to live in this welcoming community that has become the best home my family could imagine. And I'm grateful to know and represent so many hardworking families throughout our city who inspire me everyday."

Wu told The Boston Globe her pregnancy will not change her intention to run for reelection.

"I plan to run, and we'll make an announcement when the time is right about the formal launch of a campaign," she said, according to the newspaper. "But there's a lot of work to do, and if anything, this exciting news gives me even more motivation and determination that we have to show what's possible in Boston at a time where our action is needed as an example far beyond our city."