Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to Announce Plan on Affordable Housing

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to make a major announcement Thursday morning on the city's affordable housing.

Wu will make the announcement in front of the Old Blessed Sacrament Church on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain, a now empty church that will be converted into a 55-resident mixed-use mixed-income housing development.

Thursday's announcement comes just days after the mayor announced her plan on rent control, which would limit rent hikes to 6% and would cap them at 10%. Wu's plan also puts additional provisions in place to protect renters from eviction.