Boston Mayor Sends Important Reminder Ahead of Patriots-Chiefs Game

Boston mayor sends important reminder ahead of Pats-Chiefs game

There's plenty at stake in the New England Patriots Week 4 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs -- including the health and safety of Massachusetts residents.

The Patriots visit the Chiefs on Sunday in what should be a highly entertaining showdown between Cam Newton and Patrick Mahomes.

It's the kind of game you'd normally want to watch with family and friends, but in-person gatherings (especially indoors) still aren't recommended due to the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh apparently sensed the "watchability" of Patriots-Chiefs in a press conference Wednesday by appealing to fans to watch the game at home rather than in large groups.

"We’re asking people for your cooperation. First – to anyone who’s hosting house parties, I’m urging you not to do it,” Walsh said Wednesday. “On Sunday, when the Patriots play, we are asking you not to have house parties. We’re asking you not to gather in large groups.

"And anyone who’s invited to a party, my suggestion to you is make the right decision – the right choice – and don’t go. Find a safer way to socialize. We need everyone to remain vigilant."

Vigilance certainly is warranted in Boston, which saw its positive COVID-19 test rate increase from 2.7% last week to 3.5% this week to put the city in the "high risk" category along with 22 other Massachusetts towns.

The state of Massachusetts also has seen its number of positive COVID cases increase, with more than 1,100 reported new cases over the previous weekend.

So, while the Patriots' rare chance to be the underdog against the defending Super Bowl champions should be an exciting watch, it's still best that fans get together virtually rather than in person to take in the action.