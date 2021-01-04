Local

Boston Mayor Walsh to Create Police Accountability Office

The office will include a civilian review board as well as a panel that will oversee internal investigations and look into civilian complaints.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is expected to sign an ordinance on Monday establishing a new office to oversee cases involving complaints against police and police misconduct.

The Office of Police Accountability and Transparency was recommended by the police reform task force that was assembled by Walsh last summer.

The office will include a civilian review board as well as a panel that will oversee internal investigations and look into civilian complaints. Unlike previous boards, this one is expected to have the power to subpoena witnesses to testify and provide documents.

