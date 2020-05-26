Boston Mayor Walsh to Give Coronavirus Update

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was scheduled to update the public on the city's response to the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday afternoon.

Walsh was slated to hold a press conference at 3 p.m.

The city had reported 12,511 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, including 618 deaths.

The scheduled remarks comes as the state allows some businesses to reopen amid Phase 1 of Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to restart the economy.

Under that plan, workers will be allowed to return to some Boston offices on June 1. On Monday, some businesses, including hair salons, were allowed to reopen.

Still, Walsh on Sunday said he had no immediate plan to lift the city's stay-at-home advisory and warned residents that strict social distancing would be the norm for at least the next several months.

In an interview with NBC10 Boston, Walsh said the stay-at-home advisory would need stay in effect "for the foreseeable future," adding that residents would be asked to continue practicing social distancing.

"Now's not the time to ease restrictions on individuals, meaning individuals shouldn't be easing restrictions on themselves for the foreseeable future, for the next six, eight months," he said.

"Wearing masks, physical distancing, social distancing, not being in large gatherings -- all of that is so important to stopping the spread of this virus."

He added: "If we don’t pay attention and stay disciplined, we’re going to see a second surge and that may be worst than the first one."

NH seacoast beaches will reopen next Monday but with restrictions.

Walsh also addressed the restaurant industry, which he said would not return to 100% capacity any time soon. The city in recent weeks has announced measures to help businesses apply for outdoor dining areas, which could allow restaurants that rely on in-person dining to expand their seating.

This regulation change builds on earlier attempts to help restaurants, Walsh said, including allowing takeout for all establishments, aiding them in providing delivery options and expanding availability for selling alcohol and groceries.

“I’m definitely concerned with a lot of restaurants in the cities in Boston and the Commonwealth that might not be able to get out of this," Walsh said. "We’ve already seen several close or say they’re not coming back.”