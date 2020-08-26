Boston Mayor Walsh to Provide Coronavirus Update

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was set to update the public on the city's response to the novel coronavirus Wednesday afternoon.

Walsh was scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m.

As of Tuesday, the city had reported 15,263 cases of COVID-19, including 752 deaths.

The scheduled remarks come after Walsh last week announced Boston Public Schools would start the school year on Sept. 21 with 100% remote learning before transitioning to a hybrid model.

Phases to go into in-person learning will start in October.

Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, who said Friday that "this has been a summer like no other," previewed the decision in an email to families.

"I and Mayor Walsh have listened to and consulted with public health experts, teachers and staff, city officials, and gathered feedback from thousands of community members in dozens of virtual meetings," she said. "With this input, BPS has decided that all students will begin the school year learning remotely. We will responsibly and safely phase into the hybrid model of learning starting Thursday, October 1. The hybrid model allows students to learn in person two days a week and learn remotely three days a week. Families with students who ave not opted in to the hybrid model, and plan to learn remotely five days a week, will not lose their spot."

Boston Public Schools will start the year with remote learning only.

After all students begin remote learning on Sept. 21, Cassellius said the phases for rolling into in-person learning will begin no sooner than the dates listed below:

• Thursday, Oct. 1: Students with the highest needs

• Thursday, Oct. 15 (Group B) and Monday, Oct. 19 (Group A): Grades K0, K1, K2

• Thursday, Oct. 22 (B) and Monday, Oct. 26 (A): Grades 1-3

• Thursday, Nov. 5 (B) and Monday, Nov. 9 (A): Grades 4-8 (secondary schools start grades 6-8)

• Monday, Nov. 16 (A) and Thursday, Nov. 19 (B): Grades 9-12

In her email, Cassellius also said families may request a change in their initial preferences selected in a form sent to families on Aug. 19. On Monday, she said Boston Public Schools will begin making calls to families who have not completed or may not have received the form to assist them with completing it. They will also email all families to confirm their selections, and will later provide a school schedule and yellow bus transportation information, as applicable.

For the most recent draft of Boston's school reopening plan, go to bostonpublicschools.org/reopening. Anyone with questions can email reopening@bostonpublicschools.org.

Walsh's press conference Wednesday also comes on a heels of a study that estimated that a Biogen conference held in February at Boston Marriott Long Wharf led to some 20,000 cases of the coronavirus.

The estimate indicates that the coronavirus is more widespread than the dozens of cases in Massachusetts that had been previously linked to the meeting.

A conference held by Biogen in February may have led to 20,000 coronavirus cases, according to a new study.