Boston Mayor Walsh to Provide COVID Update; Cabinet Confirmation Vote Expected Monday

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is expected to update the public on the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday, three days before the U.S. Senate is expected to hold a confirm him as the Biden administrations labor secretary.

Walsh is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The confirmation vote, expected Monday, comes after the Senate voted to end debate over his nomination.

If Walsh is confirmed, City Council President Kim Janey would become acting mayor until the November mayoral election. She will be the first Black person -- and woman -- to hold the office.

Walsh's scheduled remarks come as Massachusetts is set to enter Phase 4, Step 1 of its reopening process on Monday. That's when large indoor and outdoor sports venues, like Fenway Park and TD Garden in Boston, would get the green light from the state to admit fans up to 12% of their capacity.

Boston hasn't committed to joining Massachusetts in Phase 4, Step 1 of the reopening plan on March 22. Instead, city officials will continue to monitor the data to see if it's safe to follow suit that day.

Boston's outdoor dining program will begin on Monday, March 22 -- 10 days earlier than had originally been planned due to the weather forecast. But the city's North End has to wait.

Outdoor dining, especially in the North End, was a huge hit when it launched last spring amid the coronavirus pandemic. Restaurants here tend to be smaller in size, and with COVID capacity limits, the extra tables meant more business.

The Boston Licensing Board says outdoor dining can't start until April 1 in the North End, citing "high density" for the delay.

Boston officials have been urging residents to "double down" on social distancing practices and regularly get tested for COVID-19 to prevent cases from spiking as warmer weather takes hold this spring.

Officials last week said they were taking measures to prevent lines from congregating outside restaurants -- which have a 90-minute limit for indoor diners -- including deploying inspectional services workers to check on eateries.

People should continue to make coronavirus testing a part of their routines, even as more residents get vaccinated, Walsh said. As of March 3, some 10% of the city's population had been fully vaccinated, while 25% had received one dose.

Boston Pride and the City of Boston announced Friday that the 2021 Pride Parade and Festival will not be held in June due to the ongoing state of emergency declared due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city earlier this month moved into a modified version of the state's Phase 3, Step 2, with some industries able to reopen up to 50% capacity and restaurants no longer having to cap the number of people inside at one time. However, restaurant tables still need to be six feet apart and no more than six people can sit at one table, or for more than 90 minutes.

Under the modified plan, Boston will keep indoor performance venues and "recreational activities with greater potential for contact" closed until March 22, despite Gov. Charlie Baker giving the green light for those activities to resume. Musical performances in restaurants will also be off the menu until March 22.

The program streamlines the permitting process for outdoor diner and allows restaurants to create patios on the street in cases where sidewalks are narrow.

Walsh's plea to refrain from throwing large parties comes after the organizers of the iconic South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade said in January the event would be cancelled for a second straight year due to the pandemic.

Fenway Park will welcome fans at the Red Sox home opener on April 1.