Mayor Wu's new baby sparks joy in Boston, for her family and equality advocates

Tuesday's news brought immediate joy to city and state leaders in Boston.

"New baby, Mira, a baby girl!" Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced the birth of her third child, Mira Wu Pewarski, who came into the world Monday weighing 8 lbs., 4 oz. and measuring 20 inches long.

"Wishing mom, baby and the whole family the best," District 4 Boston City Councilor Brian Worrell said.

Michelle for Boston The first publicly shared images of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's third child, Mira, after her birth Monday, Jan. 14, 2025.

Mira's birth spurred celebration in a variety of different ways. Wu is now the first mayor of Boston to give birth while in office.

Advocates call it a significant moment.

"To see Mayor Wu growing her family while serving our city, it's a great example for moms that want to do both things," said Meghan Block with Wicked Good Mom Media.

But juggling family and politics is nothing new for the mayor. Following the birth of her first child in 2014, Wu maintained her presence on City Council and today, made a point of mentioning she's already in contact with members of her senior staff.

"She's a proponent of having the option of paid leave," said Block. "That's really the key here, is that we have a leader that is a proponent of that. Whether she takes it for herself, that's a personal choice."

Baby Mira is Mayor Michelle Wu's third child.

Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune agreed, saying that having a baby is "not a reason for her to be unable to perform her duties."

It's an example that could auger changes to Boston's City Charter.

"It uses the language, 'Whenever the mayor leaves his seat," Louijeune said. "We need to update that so everyone is reflected, whether it's 'his' or 'hers.'"

If Wu is unable to attend an event or carry out her duties, Louijeune would hold the temporary role of acting mayor.