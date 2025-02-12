Boston mayoral candidate Josh Kraft details developer-friendly measures to jumpstart housing

As part of his housing plan, Boston mayoral candidate Josh Kraft is proposing to allow real estate developers to subsidize fewer apartments and condos in order to push stalled market-rate projects toward construction.

Kraft on Wednesday unveiled more details for the housing plan he floated during his campaign kickoff last week, including a voluntary form of rent control. If landlords agree to keep annual rent increases to no more than 5% plus any change in the consumer price index for a decade, they would get a 20% property-tax rebate, Kraft proposed Wednesday. To be eligible, renters would need to make no more than twice the area median income.

