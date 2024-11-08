Boston

Shooting reported at Boston MBTA station, Red Line delayed

The MBTA said police activity at Broadway would delay the Red Line about 20 minutes, and might have trains staying at stations

By Asher Klein

Police at the Broadway MBTA Red Line station in Boston on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, after a report of a shooting.
A shooting took place at the MBTA Red Line's Broadway Station in Boston Friday evening, police said.

There were few details immediately available, including whether the shooting took place on the train or not.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to MBTA Transit Police, who were investigating, for more information.

The MBTA said police activity at Broadway would delay the Red Line about 20 minutes, and might have trains staying at stations. The agency later brought in shuttle buses to run between Park Street and North Quincy stations because of the police activity.

Police were seen investigating in the area, but it wasn't immediately clear if the investigation was related.

A police investigation in Boston on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.
A police investigation in Boston on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

