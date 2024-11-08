Shooting reported at Boston MBTA station, Red Line delayed

A shooting took place at the MBTA Red Line's Broadway Station in Boston Friday evening, police said.

There were few details immediately available, including whether the shooting took place on the train or not.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to MBTA Transit Police, who were investigating, for more information.

The MBTA said police activity at Broadway would delay the Red Line about 20 minutes, and might have trains staying at stations. The agency later brought in shuttle buses to run between Park Street and North Quincy stations because of the police activity.

Red Line: Shuttle buses have been extended to replace service between Park St and North Quincy due to police activity at Broadway. https://t.co/CjGtTPb6Tw — MBTA (@MBTA) November 8, 2024

Police were seen investigating in the area, but it wasn't immediately clear if the investigation was related.