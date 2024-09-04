New MBTA low-income reduced fare program begins Wednesday: Here's what to know

A new MBTA program that will cut the price of fares significantly begins Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of people are eligible, and it could save them hundreds of dollars a year.

The T's income-eligible reduced fare program reduces fares to riders between the ages of 18 and 64, at or below 200% of the federal poverty level — that's $30,120 a year for a single person or $62,400 for a family of four.

Previously, reduced fares were only for seniors, people with disabilities, or those under age 25 with low incomes.

T leaders believe it'll save the average eligible person about $720 a year or roughly $60 per month. All in all, this is expected to cut transit costs in half for about 60,000 riders.

Here are the details of the program:

MBTA Income-Eligible Reduced Fare Program

Discounts : Half-price fares on commuter rail, bus, subway, ferry, and The Ride (door-to-door service for people with disabilities).

: Half-price fares on commuter rail, bus, subway, ferry, and The Ride (door-to-door service for people with disabilities). Income Eligibility : At or below 200% of the federal poverty level. $30,120 a year for a single person. $62,400 a year for a family of four. Other family sizes: https://www.masslegalservices.org/content/federal-poverty-guidelines-2024

: Estimated Savings: roughly $700 a year Income-eligible CharlieCards can be loaded with: Cash value for roughly 50% reduced one-way fares $10 7-Day LinkPasses $30 monthly LinkPasses The card can also purchase reduced one-way fares and monthly passes for Commuter Rail, Ferry, and Express Bus.

roughly $700 a year

Online Application:

Step 1: Create Account : If you don’t have a MyCharlie account, sign up for one. You need this to apply and receive updates.

: If you don’t have a MyCharlie account, sign up for one. You need this to apply and receive updates. Step 2: Verify Info : Auto-Verify : You can choose whether to automatically verify your eligibility using your ID or manually upload documentation. Manual Upload : Upload your ID and proof of state assistance (like a welcome letter or account screenshot). Approval should take two business days. Note : Use manual upload if using MASSGrant enrollment.

: Step 3: Provide Address: Enter your shipping address to receive your card by mail in about a week.

Note: If you want to use your MASSGrant enrollment to qualify, you must use the manual upload process.

In Person Application:

Application Locations: Five in-person Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) locations around the MBTA service area offer help signing up. Current locations: https://bostonabcd.org/locations/ An additional 31 locations will be available over fall 2024.

Language Options: The online application can be completed in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Haitian-Creole, or Vietnamese.

For more information: https://www.mbta.com/fares/reduced