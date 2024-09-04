New MBTA low-income reduced fare program begins Wednesday: Here's what to know

A new MBTA program that will cut the price of fares significantly begins Wednesday.
Tens of thousands of people are eligible, and it could save them hundreds of dollars a year.
The T's income-eligible reduced fare program reduces fares to riders between the ages of 18 and 64, at or below 200% of the federal poverty level — that's $30,120 a year for a single person or $62,400 for a family of four.
Previously, reduced fares were only for seniors, people with disabilities, or those under age 25 with low incomes.
T leaders believe it'll save the average eligible person about $720 a year or roughly $60 per month. All in all, this is expected to cut transit costs in half for about 60,000 riders.
Here are the details of the program:
MBTA Income-Eligible Reduced Fare Program
- Discounts: Half-price fares on commuter rail, bus, subway, ferry, and The Ride (door-to-door service for people with disabilities).
- Income Eligibility:
- At or below 200% of the federal poverty level.
- $30,120 a year for a single person.
- $62,400 a year for a family of four.
- Other family sizes: https://www.masslegalservices.org/content/federal-poverty-guidelines-2024
- Estimated Savings: roughly $700 a year
- Income-eligible CharlieCards can be loaded with:
- Cash value for roughly 50% reduced one-way fares
- $10 7-Day LinkPasses
- $30 monthly LinkPasses
- The card can also purchase reduced one-way fares and monthly passes for Commuter Rail, Ferry, and Express Bus.
- Income-eligible CharlieCards can be loaded with:
Online Application:
- Step 1: Create Account: If you don’t have a MyCharlie account, sign up for one. You need this to apply and receive updates.
- Step 2: Verify Info:
- Auto-Verify: You can choose whether to automatically verify your eligibility using your ID or manually upload documentation.
- Manual Upload: Upload your ID and proof of state assistance (like a welcome letter or account screenshot). Approval should take two business days.
- Note: Use manual upload if using MASSGrant enrollment.
- Step 3: Provide Address: Enter your shipping address to receive your card by mail in about a week.
Note: If you want to use your MASSGrant enrollment to qualify, you must use the manual upload process.
In Person Application:
- Application Locations:
- Five in-person Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) locations around the MBTA service area offer help signing up.
- Current locations: https://bostonabcd.org/locations/
- An additional 31 locations will be available over fall 2024.
- Language Options: The online application can be completed in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Haitian-Creole, or Vietnamese.
For more information: https://www.mbta.com/fares/reduced