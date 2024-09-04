mbta

New MBTA low-income reduced fare program begins Wednesday: Here's what to know

T leaders believe it'll save the average eligible person about $720 a year or roughly $60 per month. All in all, this is expected to cut transit costs in half for about 60,000 riders

By Munashe Kwangwari and Anika Hope

A new MBTA program that will cut the price of fares significantly begins Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of people are eligible, and it could save them hundreds of dollars a year.

The T's income-eligible reduced fare program reduces fares to riders between the ages of 18 and 64, at or below 200% of the federal poverty level — that's $30,120 a year for a single person or $62,400 for a family of four.

Previously, reduced fares were only for seniors, people with disabilities, or those under age 25 with low incomes.

Here are the details of the program:

MBTA Income-Eligible Reduced Fare Program 

  • Discounts: Half-price fares on commuter rail, bus, subway, ferry, and The Ride (door-to-door service for people with disabilities). 
  • Income Eligibility:
  • Estimated Savings: roughly $700 a year
    • Income-eligible CharlieCards can be loaded with:
      • Cash value for roughly 50% reduced one-way fares
      • $10 7-Day LinkPasses
      • $30 monthly LinkPasses
      • The card can also purchase reduced one-way fares and monthly passes for Commuter Rail, Ferry, and Express Bus.

Online Application: 

  • Step 1: Create Account: If you don’t have a MyCharlie account, sign up for one. You need this to apply and receive updates.
  • Step 2: Verify Info:
    • Auto-Verify: You can choose whether to automatically verify your eligibility using your ID or manually upload documentation.
    • Manual Upload: Upload your ID and proof of state assistance (like a welcome letter or account screenshot). Approval should take two business days.
    • Note: Use manual upload if using MASSGrant enrollment.
  • Step 3: Provide Address: Enter your shipping address to receive your card by mail in about a week.

Note: If you want to use your MASSGrant enrollment to qualify, you must use the manual upload process.

In Person Application:

  • Application Locations:
    • Five in-person Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) locations around the MBTA service area offer help signing up.
    • Current locations: https://bostonabcd.org/locations/
    • An additional 31 locations will be available over fall 2024.
  • Language Options: The online application can be completed in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Haitian-Creole, or Vietnamese.

For more information: https://www.mbta.com/fares/reduced

