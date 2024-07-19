Boston hospitals, flights, transit hit by worldwide Microsoft outage

A Microsoft outage on Friday caused widespread disruptions for flights, banks, media outlets and companies worldwide.

In Massachusetts, a Boston Logan International Airport employee announced over the intercom that the ground stops are expected to last for at least another hour.

A Logan personnel said it's a computer issue.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement Friday that it is "closely monitoring a technical issue impacting IT systems at U.S. airlines. Several airlines have requested FAA assistance with ground stops for their fleets until the issue is resolved."

The following airlines impacted by this outage are American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Allegiant Air and United Airlines.

These communication issues come less than an hour after Microsoft resolved its service management operations and connectivity issues that impacted several low-cost carriers.

It's not clear whether the decision to delay new flights is related to that issue. However, Frontier Airlines, Sun Country Airlines and Allegiant were impacted by the problem.

Though leaders with Frontier, according to Reuters, said they were in the process of resuming normal operations late Thursday night, and that their ground stop had been lifted.

This comes after Frontier canceled 147 flights and delayed 212 others Thursday, according FlightAware.

The affected airlines said in a statement they are working to resolve this issue.

MBTA impacted by Microsoft outage

The MBTA says Commuter Rail real time train location and arrival prediction information is currently unavailable. This technical issue is also impacting boarding information at Boston stations.

T officials say they're "working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

Massive IT outage hits hospitals across Mass.

Hospitals rely heavily on computers and technology in today's world. More than 40 hospitals and health care systems in Massachusetts use a system called Epic, which is a cloud-based Electronic Health Records system.

A source at Newton-Wellesley Hospital says it's like being back in the dark ages, using paper charts, lab requisition orders, lots of phone calls and delays between units.

At Mass General, a former employee told NBC10 Boston they rely on Microsoft Teams for vital hospital operations and constant communication in the hospital, such as scheduling, meetings and internal messaging.

An urgent internal memo at Mass General says it has activated incident command across the system. All leadership and technical teams are working on addressing it.

They are using what's known as "downtime procedures," which is when they train for systems like this to be down.

So, what does that mean for you?

At Tufts Medical Center, a spokesperson says they have "been in close contact with the vendor. We are in the process of assessing the impact of the disruption on our clinical and surgical operations."

All elective and non-emergent surgeries, procedures and non-urgent ambulatory care at Mass General Brigham sites will be canceled for Friday, a spokesperson for Mass General said.

Boston EMS says they were dealing with some system issues, but ​their 911 calls haven't been affected​, adding that their services have been and continue to be available.

Mass., NH 911 systems

Massachusetts' 911 system didn't experience problems during the outage Friday morning.

In New Hampshire, however, the 911 server system was briefly experiencing a temporary interruption believed to have been caused by a software vendor, the Division of Emergency Services and Communications said.

Residents were reminded to only call or text 911 if they're experiencing an emergency.

Outage causes disruptions for businesses in Mass., NH

Starbucks customers at an impacted store in Beverly were getting free drinks at the drive-thru Friday morning for the inconvenience.

A Home Depot on Route 28 in Salem, New Hampshire, was reportedly experiencing system issues. It's unclear if the problem has been resolved.