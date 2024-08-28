Boston

Bull that was on the loose in Boston for two months captured

The bull was transferred Tuesday to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, where he will be cared for until the organization can find an adoptive home

By Staff Reports

Boston Animal Care and Control

A bull that's been on the loose for two months was finally captured last week, according to officials.

The bull was reported missing in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood on June 22 and remained hidden in thick bushes until Aug. 20, Boston Animal Care and Control said.

Animal Care and Control said they installed a temporary pen and were able to lure him in with food and water.

The bull was transferred Tuesday to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, where he will be cared for until the organization can find an adoptive home.

