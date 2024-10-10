Boston

Man attempted to kidnap teen girl in Boston's Museum of Science Bathroom

Yandri Hernandez, a 24-year-old from Somerville, was ordered held without bail on charges of kidnapping a child, strangulation or suffocation and assault and battery

By Asher Klein

A file image of the Museum of Science in Boston
NBC10 Boston, file

A man hiding in a bathroom at Boston's Museum of Science grabbed a teenage girl from behind and tried to restrain her this weekend, prosecutors said.

The 15-year-old was able to scream and escape, while her assailant fled, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

The man was identified the next day and arrested a day after that, prosecutors said. Yandri Hernandez, a 24-year-old from Somerville, was ordered held without bail on charges of kidnapping a child, strangulation or suffocation and assault and battery ahead of a dangerousness hearing Friday.

"This is a terrifying incident for anyone, particularly for a teenager simply enjoying an outing with a friend at a popular destination. This young woman's description of her attacker, along with top-notch identification work based on the images disseminated by investigators, led to the defendant being spotted and arrested just days after the incident," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

