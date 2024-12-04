‘Boston Family Days' offer school-aged children free access to museums

Boston families will soon have even more opportunities to explore the city's world-class cultural institutions at no cost. Mayor Michelle Wu announced a major expansion to the “BPS Sundays” program… turning it into “Boston Family Days,” which will provide free access to museums for all Boston school-aged children and their families.

The new initiative will offer free admission on the first two Sundays of each month, starting in January 2025. This expansion means that all Boston students public and private, grades K-12, along with two guests, will have access to some of the city's most beloved institutions—like the Franklin Park Zoo, the Museum of Fine Arts, and the Institute of Contemporary Art.

“Thank you for making more of our city's most inspiring places free to all of our families," Mayor Michelle Wu said during the announcement Wednesday.

The BPS Sundays pilot program, which launched earlier this year has already served over 44,000 students and their families. Now with the new Family Days program even more students can experience these educational opportunities, many for the first time.

“We are thrilled to see that this will enable broader participation and expansion to all students in Boston," said Jim Canales, president of the Barr Foundation, which offers programs in arts and creativity, climate, and education.

Along with longtime participants, three new cultural institutions are joining the program: the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, the JFK Presidential Library, and the Museum of African American History.

The expansion comes after some criticism that the pilot program excluded non-public school students.

City Councilors Erin Murphy and Ed Flynn, who previously pushed for the program’s expansion, expressed their support for the change. Murphy released a statement in part saying “Today's announcement reflects the hard work and dedication of those who believe in equity and inclusivity for every child in Boston.”

The announcement also came with new funding

“I’m pleased to announce today a new commitment of $1 million over the next two years," Canales said.

The program will be funded through a public-private partnership with donors including local businesses and philanthropic organizations, making it easier for families to connect, learn, and explore… together—all while supporting the growth of Boston’s next generation.