Local

Late Night

Boston Musician Sitting in as Guest Drummer on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers' This Week

Jonathan Ulman said it is important to him to represent his hometown when he makes his national debut

By Ray Fuschetti

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Monday through Thursday this week, local session drummer Jonathan Ulman will take over as the guest drummer on "Late Night With Seth Meyers."

Ulman, a local drummer who has been a part of the Boston music scene for 25 years, said he was shocked when he received the invite through an Instagram message.

"I was sitting on the couch, it was 11 at night and this DM comes across my Instagram and I opened it and it was, 'Are you available the week of the 26th?'" Ulman said.

While his initial reaction was shock, his best friend and long-time collaborator was not surprised. After receiving a message that simply read, “dude,” Boston music producer The Arcitype said, “and I was like, I know what this is and I hit him back and said, 'Did you get the call bro?' It was the moment he was working towards for years, to work with Seth Meyers."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's a major career stepping stone for Ulman, and it means as much for him to use the opportunity to represent his hometown, he said: "It’s important to me that I represent Boston."

Asked if he was nervous about the pressure of performing on a nationally broadcasted show, Ulman seemed to have a calm demeanor as he prepared for the major opportunity.

"I’m just going to try to enjoy it, smile and not look silly on TV," he said.

Local

mbta 14 mins ago

Green, Orange Line Service Resumes After Weekend Work, Inspections

deadly crash 33 mins ago

2 Dead in Rollover Crash That Threw Occupants From Car on I-395 in Mass.

Casey Affleck talks about the Super Bowl, his new movies and his interesting Zoom background.

This article tagged under:

Late NightSETH MEYERSLate Night with Seth MeyersdrummerJonathan Ulman
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us