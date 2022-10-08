Boston Officials Report Elevated Virus Levels in Wastewater

Boston health officials said Friday they’re concerned about elevated levels of the coronavirus in the city’s wastewater.

The concentration of the virus increased by 3.1% over the past week and by nearly 100% over the past two weeks, according to the Boston Public Health Commission.

New COVID-19 cases in Boston have decreased slightly over the past week, though the data does not include positive results from at-home tests, the commission said. Boston hospitals had 170 new COVID-19 hospital admissions.

The public health commissioner says increases in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, combined with flu season, would cause “major strain” on Boston’s health care system.