Boston Pastor Accused of Child Rape to Face Judge

George Swain, a pastor at Greater Victory Temple in Mattapan, will be arraigned Monday in Dorchester

A pastor at a Boston church accused of child rape is expected to face a judge Monday.

George Swain, 71, a pastor at Greater Victory Temple in Mattapan, was scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court. He is charged with multiple counts of Rape of a Child and Indecent Assault and Battery of a Child Under 14.

Greater Victory Temple is a Pentecostal church that has been part of the Boston community for 19 years, according to the church's website.

Authorities have not released additional details. The incident remains under investigation.

