Boston Pastor Arrested on Child Molestation Charges

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, George Swain, who is a pastor at Greater Victory Temple in Mattapan, will be arraigned Monday in Dorchester.

A pastor at a Boston church has been arrested Friday and is facing charges related to child molestation, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office confirmed.

Greater Victory Temple is a Pentecostal church that has been part of the Boston community for 19 years, according to the church's website.

No additional details have been released in connection with the incident. The district attorney's office says more information will be released at Swain's arraignment on Monday.

