South End

2 people hit by vehicle near Boston Medical Center

Personal effects were seen in a crosswalk at the scene, the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street

By Asher Klein

Personal items at the scene of a pedestrian crash in Boston's South End neighborhood on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

Two people were hit by a vehicle in Boston's South End, near Boston Medical Center, on Monday night, police said.

No arrests were made, Boston police said shortly after incident, which was reported about 8:46 p.m. It wasn't immediately clear if the vehicle that hit the people had stayed at the scene.

Personal effects were seen in a crosswalk at the scene, the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street. The intersection is near Boston Medical Center.

A police representative didn't immediately have the conditions of the people who were hit. It wasn't immediately clear if the injured people were connected to the hospital.

More Boston news

Dorchester 11 hours ago

One dead and one injured in Dorchester shooting

Boston 14 hours ago

Labor Day breakfast moved outdoors as Boston hotel workers strike for new contract

16 hours ago

Man wanted in killing of girlfriend found in SUV at Logan airport is extradited

This article tagged under:

South End
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us