2 people hit by vehicle near Boston Medical Center

Two people were hit by a vehicle in Boston's South End, near Boston Medical Center, on Monday night, police said.

No arrests were made, Boston police said shortly after incident, which was reported about 8:46 p.m. It wasn't immediately clear if the vehicle that hit the people had stayed at the scene.

Personal effects were seen in a crosswalk at the scene, the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street. The intersection is near Boston Medical Center.

A police representative didn't immediately have the conditions of the people who were hit. It wasn't immediately clear if the injured people were connected to the hospital.