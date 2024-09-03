Boston

1 dead, another injured after being hit by a vehicle in Boston's South End

The driver of the vehicle was identified, Boston police said, but no arrests were made

Personal items at the scene of a pedestrian crash in Boston's South End neighborhood on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A pedestrian crash in Boston's South End Monday night has now turned into a death investigation, according to police.

Officers responded to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street around 8:46 p.m., Boston police said, where a man and woman were hit by a vehicle.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, according to police, who said the woman later died, and the man had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Their names weren't released.

The driver of the vehicle was identified, police said, but no arrests were made.

The crash remains under investigation.

More Massachusetts news

Crime and Courts 12 hours ago

Two deaths in one Massachusetts town cast doubt on the relationship between police and prosecutors

Sep 2

Man wanted in killing of girlfriend found in SUV at Logan airport is extradited

Yarmouth Aug 30

Teen killed when SUV hits boat trailer on Cape Cod road, police say

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us