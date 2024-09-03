1 dead, another injured after being hit by a vehicle in Boston's South End

A pedestrian crash in Boston's South End Monday night has now turned into a death investigation, according to police.

Officers responded to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street around 8:46 p.m., Boston police said, where a man and woman were hit by a vehicle.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, according to police, who said the woman later died, and the man had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Their names weren't released.

The driver of the vehicle was identified, police said, but no arrests were made.

The crash remains under investigation.